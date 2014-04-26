RHP Bruce Billings recorded a unique line score out of the bullpen Friday. He struck out seven in four innings, but allowed two home runs and four hits. He had combined for seven K’s in four prior relief appearances with Colorado and Oakland.

SS Derek Jeter has reached base safely in 17 of his 18 games this season. He walked and singled on Friday before being removed in the seventh inning.

DH Alfonso Soriano’s 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in 80 games since re-joining the Yankees last July 13 is the most in those two categories in MLB. Soriano drive in the only New York run with a sac fly on Friday.

INF Brendan Ryan is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Sunday. He is on the 15-day disabled list with a cervical-spine nerve injury.

RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in throwing elbow) will have Tommy John surgery. He was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL on Thursday.