FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 26, 2014 / 8:33 PM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Bruce Billings recorded a unique line score out of the bullpen Friday. He struck out seven in four innings, but allowed two home runs and four hits. He had combined for seven K’s in four prior relief appearances with Colorado and Oakland.

SS Derek Jeter has reached base safely in 17 of his 18 games this season. He walked and singled on Friday before being removed in the seventh inning.

DH Alfonso Soriano’s 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in 80 games since re-joining the Yankees last July 13 is the most in those two categories in MLB. Soriano drive in the only New York run with a sac fly on Friday.

INF Brendan Ryan is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Sunday. He is on the 15-day disabled list with a cervical-spine nerve injury.

RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in throwing elbow) will have Tommy John surgery. He was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.