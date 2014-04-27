LHP Vidal Nuno survived 4 1/3 innings while throwing 72 pitches in his second start of the season. Nuno allowed three runs and five hits but held the Angels to two hits in seven at-bats with men on. He will make his next scheduled start.

C John-Ryan Murphy’s biggest moment in the majors before Saturday was being behind the plate for RHP Mariano Rivera’s final appearance on Sept. 26. In his third start of the season Saturday, he had three RBIs, including a go-ahead solo home run in the fifth inning. Before Saturday, Murphy had one RBI over his first 21 games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has not lost a game since Aug. 19, 2012, when he was defeated by the Rakuten Eagles at Seibu Dome. He won his final 28 decisions in Japan and has begun his Yankee career with three wins in his first four starts. His 35 strikeouts shattered the previous records of any Yankee in his first four major league starts. That mark was set by Al Leiter in 1987 and matched by Orlando Hernandez 11 years later.

RHP Shane Greene was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He made his Yankee debut Thursday in a 14-5 win at Boston and gave up three unearned runs, recorded an out and walked three.

SS Derek Jeter appeared in a day game after a night game for the first time this season, more because the Yankees were facing a left-handed starter, have a night game Sunday and a day off Monday. Jeter was 1-for-4 and has been on base in 18 of 19 games this season, with hits in 16 of those contests.