RHP David Phelps will make the start while RHP Michael Pineda serves a 10-game suspension for using pine tar. Phelps will be making his 25th career start but first since getting a win in Minnesota on July 4, when he allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Yankees are 11-4 in his last 15 starts and Phelps has allowed three runs or runs or less in 15 starts.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed Tuesday’s game with soreness in his left hand, which is the top hand he uses for swinging the bat. Ellsbury felt it recently and the Yankees decided to send him for tests, which did not reveal any structural damage. The Yankees do not expect a DL stint for Ellsbury.

RHP Michael Pineda injured his right lat muscle Monday pitching in a simulated game at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. Pineda pulled himself after the first inning when he felt pain. After the game, the Yankees said that an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain of the teres major muscle, which is in between the lat and the shoulder.

RHP Ivan Nova underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Nova suffered the injury April 20 in Tampa and the Yankees said the surgery went well.