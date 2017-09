RHP Hiroki Kuroda (2-2, 5.28) will look to rebound from the worst start of his career on Thursday. In Friday’s 13-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Kuroda allowed 10 hits and career-high eight runs (six earned) over 4 2/3 innings and that raised his ERA to 5.28 after he faded down the stretch last season.