RHP David Phelps will fill in during Pineda’s absence. Phelps was slated to start Wednesday but when the game was rained out he threw an 80-pitch simulated game to stay sharp.

SS Brendan Ryan has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training with a cervical spine nerve injury but will take the next step in the recovery Friday. The Yankees said he will appear in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton and could be a few games away from being activated.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his 11th career home leadoff home run and his first as a Yankee following three days off to rest a sore left hand. To show how little power the Yankees had most of last year, it was their first leadoff home run since Derek Jeter had one Aug. 21, 2012, at Chicago.

RHP Michael Pineda will miss three to four weeks with a strained muscle in his back, which is a relief to the Yankees that it’s not a shoulder or elbow injury. Pineda, serving a 10-game suspension for pine tar usage, will be placed on the DL when the suspension is up next week. He injured himself in a simulated game earlier this week.