LHP Vidal Nuno struggled again Friday, when he lasted just 4 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ 10-5, 14-inning loss to the Rays. Nuno allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two. It marked the second straight start Nuno has lasted less than five innings and the fourth time in six career starts he has failed to record an out in the sixth inning. Nuno has a 6.87 ERA in six games (three starts) this season.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will look to continue his breakout rookie season when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Tanaka went 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 46/6 in five April starts. He didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent outing on Sunday, when Tanaka allowed two runs on five hits while setting career highs in walks (four) and strikeouts (11) over 6 1/3 innings in a 3-2 win over the Angels. It marked the first time Tanaka failed to last at least seven innings in a start. He will be making his first career appearance against the Rays.

SS Derek Jeter suffered through one of the worst nights of his career Friday, when he went 0-for-7 in the Yankees’ 10-5, 14-inning loss to the Rays. It was the first-ever 0-for-7 effort in 2,625 big league games for Jeter, who came up as the potential winning run three times in extra innings but didn’t hit the ball out of the infield. With two on and two out in the 13th, the Rays intentionally walked Jacoby Ellsbury to bring up Jeter, who grounded back to pitcher Heath Bell. Jeter’s average fell from .271 to .250. He has three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 92 at-bats.

SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve injury) had his rehab transferred to Double-A Trenton on Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Ryan, who has yet to play in the majors this season, was 4-for-14 during four games at Class A Tampa earlier this week. The Yankees are hopeful Ryan can return to the active roster during next week’s road trip to Anaheim and Milwaukee.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had quite the interesting night Friday, when he tied a career high with four hits, stole his 250th base as a big leaguer and was at the center of several of the bizarre plays in the Yankees’ 10-5, 14-inning loss to the Rays. Ellsbury recorded his milestone stolen base in the bottom of the third, a half-inning before he misplayed Evan Longoria’s routine fly ball into a triple during a two-run fourth for the Rays. In the ninth, Ellsbury sent the game to extra innings with a two-out RBI single but promptly got picked off first base. In the 12th, Ellsbury got caught in a rundown between third and home and was the second out in a 4-3-6-3-4-3-4-5-2 double play. The four-hit game -- the first for Ellsbury with the Yankees and the 11th of his career -- raised his average from .309 to .330.