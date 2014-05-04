FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 4, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Masahiro Tanaka said he did not have his good split-fingered fastball, yet he recorded 27 strikes in 33 such pitches. Tanaka’s 51 strikeouts are the fifth most for any pitcher in his first six starts since 1900. Only Kerry Wood (58), Herb Score (57), Bob Feller (54) and Stephen Strasburg (53) had more.

INF Yangervis Solarte made his first career start at shortstop and recorded five assists. Although his 0-for-3 showing dropped his average to .284, manager Joe Girardi felt that his 12-pitch in the third inning really set things up for the next inning.

1B Mark Teixeira homered and drove in three runs Saturday, upping his batting average to .269. His fourth multi-hit game of the season was highlighted by his fourth home run in five games -- the first such stretch for him since June 25-30, 2011.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had three more hits and is 7-for-10 in his last two games. He also has an RBI in three straight games and Saturday was his sixth game with at least three hits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.