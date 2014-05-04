RHP Masahiro Tanaka said he did not have his good split-fingered fastball, yet he recorded 27 strikes in 33 such pitches. Tanaka’s 51 strikeouts are the fifth most for any pitcher in his first six starts since 1900. Only Kerry Wood (58), Herb Score (57), Bob Feller (54) and Stephen Strasburg (53) had more.

INF Yangervis Solarte made his first career start at shortstop and recorded five assists. Although his 0-for-3 showing dropped his average to .284, manager Joe Girardi felt that his 12-pitch in the third inning really set things up for the next inning.

1B Mark Teixeira homered and drove in three runs Saturday, upping his batting average to .269. His fourth multi-hit game of the season was highlighted by his fourth home run in five games -- the first such stretch for him since June 25-30, 2011.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had three more hits and is 7-for-10 in his last two games. He also has an RBI in three straight games and Saturday was his sixth game with at least three hits.