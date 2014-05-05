SS Derek Jeter finished the homestand by not getting a hit in his final 13 at-bats. He has six hits in his last 34 at-bats as his average dropped to .240 but in typical Jeter fashion, he is unconcerned.

LHP CC Sabathia admitted that last year’s unsightly 14-13 record and 4.78 ERA personally affected him. After raising his ERA to 5.75 Sunday by allowing five runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, Sabathia is trying to contain that frustration and look for ways to get better. Sabathia has lost three straight home starts for the second time since joining the Yankees, a streak that has happened in the last two seasons. “I just keep going out there trying to get better,” Sabathia said. “I think last year I got down on myself and made myself miserable. I think this year, I‘m (going to) stay positive and do a little better in my preparation before games, scouting report, watching videos because I know I can get these guys out. I’ve done it, so I’ll stay confident.”

DH Alfonso Soriano will possibly get his 1,000th hit in the American League this week. He has 997 hits as an American Leaguer and when he does so, he’ll become the seventh player to have 1,000 hits in both leagues. The others are Frank Robinson, Dave Winfield, Vladimir Guerrero, Fred McGriff, Orlando Cabrera and Carlos Lee.

SS Brendan Ryan went 0-for-4 in his third rehab game for Double-A Trenton on Sunday. Ryan had 11 at-bats this weekend. The Yankees may activate him once RHP Michael Pineda’s suspension ends and he becomes eligible to go on the DL.

RHP Alfredo Aceves began his second stint as a Yankee serving as the long man. He saved the Yankees bullpen by pitching effectively for 5 1/3 innings as he allowed three hits and struck out five while throwing 72 pitches. It was his first game for the Yankees since injuring his back May 8, 2010 in Boston and he was the first Yankee to pitch at least that long in relief since RHP Adam Warren pitched six innings in an 18-inning loss at Oakland on June 12.