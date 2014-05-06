RHP David Phelps gave up one run on three hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings Monday against the Angels. It was his first start of the season after nine relief appearances. “He was outstanding,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He seemed to have command of most of his pitches tonight, got some quick innings, and was able to almost get us through the sixth.”

OF Carlos Beltran was not in the starting lineup Monday against the Angels. Beltran hit .103 (3-for-29) on the just-concluded homestand against the Angels, Mariners and Rays.

OF Alfonso Soriano has 997 career hits in the American League and 1,077 in the National League. With three more A.L. hits, he’ll become the seventh player in major league history to have at least 1,000 hits in each league. The others are Frank Robinson, Dave Winfield, Vladimir Guerrero, Fred McGriff, Orlando Cabrera and Carlos Lee.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda will make his seventh start of the season Tuesday against the Angels. He is winless in his last nine starts (0-7, 2 no-decisions) on the road. Kuroda gave up a career-worst eight runs (six earned) in his last start against the Angels on April 25 in New York. He is 3-3 with a 3.11 ERA in seven career starts vs. the Angels.