2B Brian Roberts hit a tiebreaking, ninth-inning homer Tuesday to lead the Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. It was his first homer with his new team. “I’ve never hit a home run in any other uniform,” Roberts said, referring to his 13 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

DH Alfonso Soriano singled in the eighth inning, and he needs two more hits to become the seventh player in major league history to amass at least 1,000 hits in each league. The others: Frank Robinson, Dave Winfield, Vladimir Guerrero, Fred McGriff, Orlando Cabrera and Carlos Lee.

1B Mark Teixeira went 0-for-4 and saw his seven-game hitting streak end. Teixeira collected nine of his 16 hits this season during the streak, which raised his average from .212 to .271.

INF Brendan Ryan was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, though he didn’t get into the game. He had been sidelined since late in spring training due to a cervical spine nerve injury. The versatile Ryan will be used as SS Derek Jeter’s backup and also will see time at third and second base, manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP David Robertson moved past Herb Pennock and into 14th place on the Yankees’ career list of appearances Tuesday. Robertson pitched in his 346th game while wearing the pinstripes, and turned in a perfect inning of relief for his fifth save.

RHP Michael Pineda was reinstated from the suspended list Tuesday and placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a right shoulder muscle injury. The Yankees had been a man down on the roster since Pineda received a suspension for using pine tar during an April 24 game in Boston. At the time of Pineda’s suspension, he was 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA in four starts.

RHP Shawn Kelley picked up his first win of the season 24 hours after taking a 4-1 loss Monday night. Kelley pitched one-third of an inning Tuesday night, allowed one hit and striking out one batter.