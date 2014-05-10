3B Yangervis Solarte hit his second home run of the season Friday, a three-run shot off Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo. On the Yankees’ current road trip, Soltare is 5-for-12 with three runs, a double, a home run, and four RBIs, and he’s hit safely in four straight and seven of his last eight games.

RF Carlos Beltran went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored Friday but is batting .194 since falling over a fence at Tropicana Field on April 17. He has four hits in his last 18 at-bats and is 2-for-9 so far on the Yankees’ road trip.

SS Derek Jeter went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday in the Yankees’ 5-3 victory over the Brewers. Jeter came into the game a .337 hitter against the Brewers and had a career average of .367 in 16 games in Milwaukee, including three at Miller Park. Jeter had hit safely in his last three games before going hitless Friday.

RHP CC Sabathia starts Saturday when the Yankees face the Brewers in an interleague game at Miller Park. Sabathia returns to Milwaukee for the first time since Game 4 of the 2008 NLDS, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Sabathia joined the Brewers in July 2008, after a trade with Cleveland, and went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 17 starts as the Brewers returned to the postseason for the first time in 26 years.