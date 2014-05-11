FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
May 11, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Dellin Betances struck out Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett with the bases loaded in the sixth inning Saturday and he has retired 10 of 13 batters he’s faced first when taking the mound in relief. Of his last 22 outs, 16 have been strikeouts.

SS Derek Jeter got the day off Saturday. Manager Joe Giardi said he scheduled the day off so Jeter could be in the lineup Sunday afternoon when the Brewers plan to honor him with a pregame celebration.

2B Brian Roberts went 0-for-4 Saturday. Since May 2, he is batting .321 (9-for-28) with three runs, a double, a home run and a walk.

1B Mark Teixeira homered in the sixth inning Saturday as the Yankees’ lost to Milwaukee, 5-4. Teixeira has a team-leading six home runs this season for the Yankees, who have hit at least one in each of their last three games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
