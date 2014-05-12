LHP CC Sabathia was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with fluid in his right knee. An MRI revealed no structural damage but the knee was swollen enough and the pain uncomfortable enough to send Sabathia to the DL.

LHP Matt Thornton gave up a pinch-hit single Sunday to Milwaukee’s Jonathan Lucroy, who later scored on a Rickie Weeks fielder’s choice, marking just the second time this season that Thornton has allowed a run. Thornton came into the game with a 1.50 ERA in 14 appearances covering six innings this season.

RHP Alfredo Aceves is expected to move back into the starting rotation, filling a void left when LHP CC Sabathia went on the disabled list Sunday with fluid in his right knee. Aceves has appeared in two games and is 0-1 with a 1.23 ERA for the Yankees this season, but has not started a game since last year, when he made six starts for the Red Sox. Sabathia’s next turn in the rotation was slated for Thursday against the Mets at Citi Field.

RHP Matt Daley was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday and will join the Yankees Monday in New York. This is Daley’s second stint with New York. He appeared in one game this season and allowed four earned runs on five hits -- including a home run -- in 1 1/3 innings of work on April 19 at Tampa Bay as the Yankees lost.