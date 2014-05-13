RHP Adam Warren is not being considered as a replacement for CC Sabathia in the rotation. Warren owns a 1.59 ERA working out of the bullpen.

C John Ryan Murphy has played well, filling in for backup C Francisco Cervelli, out with a hamstring strain. Murphy is hitting .407 since being called up in early April. Manager Joe Girardi had enough faith in him on Monday to pinch hit for Carlos Beltran.

3B Yangeris Solarte (3-for-4) has taken over the third baseman’s job, moving Kelly Johnson across the diamond to first. Solarte leads all AL rookies with a .330 batting average. He also scored two runs and drove in a run on Monday.

1B Mark Teixeira didn’t start Monday’s game, but he delivered a pinch-hit single in the ninth as the Yankees mounted a comeback. “Every once in a while you need to take a little rest and this is a good opportunity for it,” Teixeira said prior to the Subway Series opener. Teixeira said he was feeling “fatigued” and “tight.” He mentioned his groin was a little tight.