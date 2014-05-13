FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 14, 2014 / 3:32 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Adam Warren is not being considered as a replacement for CC Sabathia in the rotation. Warren owns a 1.59 ERA working out of the bullpen.

C John Ryan Murphy has played well, filling in for backup C Francisco Cervelli, out with a hamstring strain. Murphy is hitting .407 since being called up in early April. Manager Joe Girardi had enough faith in him on Monday to pinch hit for Carlos Beltran.

3B Yangeris Solarte (3-for-4) has taken over the third baseman’s job, moving Kelly Johnson across the diamond to first. Solarte leads all AL rookies with a .330 batting average. He also scored two runs and drove in a run on Monday.

1B Mark Teixeira didn’t start Monday’s game, but he delivered a pinch-hit single in the ninth as the Yankees mounted a comeback. “Every once in a while you need to take a little rest and this is a good opportunity for it,” Teixeira said prior to the Subway Series opener. Teixeira said he was feeling “fatigued” and “tight.” He mentioned his groin was a little tight.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.