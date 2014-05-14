OF Zoilo Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. Almonte batted .236 in 34 games for the Yankees last year. Almonte hit over .400 in spring training and was batting .273 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his eighth major league start and try to keep his regular-season unbeaten intact Wednesday night. Tanaka is 33-0 over his last 41 regular-season starts since Aug. 19, 2012, when he was defeated by the Rakuten Golden Eagles. Tanaka is the first Yankees rookie to win his first five decisions since Whitey Ford opened 1950 by going 9-0 in 12 starts. He also is the first pitcher to begin his tenure with the Yankees with five straight wins since Aaron Small went 8-0 in his first nine starts in 2005. Tanaka picked up his fifth win Friday in Milwaukee when he allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out seven and has 58 strikeouts, the fifth-highest total in major league history through a pitcher’s first seven games.

OF/DH Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup with a bone spur in his hyperextended right elbow. Beltran had a cortisone shot on the elbow, which he injured taking swings in the batting cage behind the Yankees dugout on Monday. Beltran is hoping the cortisone will have a positive effect and things will return to normal.

OF Ichiro Suzuki was unavailable with a lower back injury that he said was improving. Suzuki injured his back attempted to make a diving catch in center field Sunday in Milwaukee.

RHP Shawn Kelley was placed on the disabled list with a back injury, retroactive to May 7. Kelley was not scheduled for an MRI but was consulting with team physician, Chris Ahmad.