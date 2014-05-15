RHP Masahiro Tanaka continued his brilliant rookie season Wednesday night, throwing a four-hit shutout to lead the Yankees past the Mets, 4-0. It was the first complete game and shutout for Tanaka since he signed a seven-year, $155 million deal with the Yankees in February. Tanaka walked none, struck out eight, allowed only two runners as far as second base and faced three batters over the minimum. For good measure, he added his first major league hit, a single, in the ninth inning. Tanaka is 6-0 with a 2.17 ERA in eight starts for New York. He has won his last 34 decisions dating back to his penultimate season in Japan in 2012. He has pitched at least 6 1/3 innings in each start for the Yankees.

RHP Chase Whitley will make his major league debut Thursday night when he takes the mound for the Yankees in the finale of a two-game interleague series against the Mets at Citi Field. Whitley, who is taking the spot of injured LHP CC Sabathia, earned the promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after going 3-2 with a 2.39 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over seven appearances (six starts). He struck out 11 over 7 2/3 shutout innings in his last two starts, including Monday, when he was limited to one inning in anticipation of starting Thursday. It will be just the ninth professional start for Whitley, whom the Yankees selected out of Troy University in the 15th round of the 2010 draft. He is 22-16 with a 2.64 ERA, 27 saves and 294 strikeouts in 306 2/3 innings over 151 minor league appearances.

OF Carlos Beltran remained unavailable Wednesday. He was diagnosed with a bone spur after he felt pain in the right elbow while taking swings in the batting cage during Monday’s game. He had a cortisone shot Tuesday, and manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday the Yankees want to give the shot a few days to take effect before deciding whether Beltran will require a trip to the disabled list and/or surgery. Beltran is hitting .234 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

LHP CC Sabathia (sore right knee) has fluid removed from the knee, but he has yet to begin a throwing program. Sabathia went on the disabled list Sunday, one day after gave up four runs (one earned) over 5 1/3 innings in the Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the Brewers. He is 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA in eight starts this year.

OF Ichiro Suzuki (sore knee and back) was available as a pinch hitter Wednesday but didn’t appear in the Yankees’ 4-0 win over the Mets. Suzuki hasn’t played since Sunday. He is hitting .364 in 55 at-bats this season.