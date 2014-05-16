RHP Bruce Billings was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday and designated for assignment. Billings’ exit made room for RHP Chase Whitley, who was added to the 40-man roster before making his major league debut in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Billings made just one appearance for the Yankees and gave up four runs in four innings against the Angels on April 25. He was placed on the disabled list two days later due to a right forearm strain.

RHP David Phelps will look to earn his first win of the season when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. It will be the third start of the season for Phelps, who has a 4.35 ERA over 10 1/3 innings since moving from the bullpen into the rotation when RHP Michael Pineda suffered a back injury. In his most recent start, Phelps allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings Sunday in the Yankees’ 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He will be making his first career appearance against the Pirates.

RHP Chase Whitley was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, and he made his major league debut. He started and threw 4 2/3 shutout innings in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Whitley allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out four but issued both of his walks in the fifth, when he was lifted with runners at the corners. RHP Dellin Betances retired LF Eric Young on a grounder to third and then struck out the next six batters he faced to earn the win. Whitley also singled in his lone at-bat -- his first at-bat as a professional. Whitley, who took the rotation spot of injured LHP CC Sabathia, was 3-2 with a 2.39 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OF Carlos Beltran (bone spur in right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Tuesday. Beltran was hurt while taking swings in the batting cage during Monday night’s game. He had a cortisone shot Tuesday, and the Yankees hoped that would allow him to return to action soon, but with Beltran unavailable until at least Sunday in the best-case scenario, the team made the decision to shelve him. Surgery is an option if rest doesn’t work for Beltran. GM Brian Cashman said Thursday that surgery would sideline Beltran for six to 12 weeks.