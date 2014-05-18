RHP Dellin Betances continued to be a strikeout machine in Saturday’s 7-1 win. He fanned three in two scoreless innings, and 26 of his last 41 outs have been via strikeout. He struck out the final six Mets on Thursday and then struck out the side in the sixth Saturday.

LHP CC Sabathia’s recovery from a knee injury involving degenerative cartilage seems to be murky. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. The meniscus is not torn, but manager Joe Girardi said he would be surprised if Sabathia returned once his 15-day DL stint ends.

RHP Michael Pineda seems to be making good progress with his Grade I strain of the teres major muscle on his right side. He threw a bullpen session Friday and will throw another consisting of 25 pitches Sunday. On Saturday, he played catch in the outfield and did some running.

RHP Shawn Kelley, who has been on the disabled list since May 6 with a back injury, is expected to play catch Monday.