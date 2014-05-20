RHP Bruce Billings, designated for assignment by the Yankees on Thursday, was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Billings made just one appearance for the Yankees, and he gave up four runs in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels on April 25. He was placed on the disabled list two days later due to a right forearm strain, then was removed from the 40-man roster when he was activated.

RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was recalled by the Yankees on Sunday to serve as the 26th man during their doubleheader. He did not pitch in either game. He was 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA in three appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

LHP CC Sabathia will be out until at least July. Sabathia received a stem cell treatment injection in the inflamed knee from Dr. James Andrews last week. The team was informed that if the process works, Sabathia would need at least six weeks of recovery time.

RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. GM Brian Cashman, on May 19, said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June.