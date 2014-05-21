RHP Masahiro Tanaka (6-1) suffered his first loss as a Yankee and his first regular-season defeat since Aug. 19, 2012 while pitching in Japan. Tanaka worked through six innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one. “I don’t think it’s just the splitter,” Tanaka said through a translator. “I think it goes for all of my pitches today. I don’t think I was able to command my pitches the way I wanted to. If I knew why I wasn’t able to do it then I’ll be able to adjust it during the game.”

RHP Chase Whitley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs. He joined the Yankees’ 25-man roster prior to his May 15 debut against the Mets. He worked 4.2 scoreless innings in that game, allowing no runs on two hits walking two and striking out four.

OF Carlos Beltran remains on the disabled list with an inflamed right elbow and surgery is not likely -- at least for now. Per the recommendation of Dr. James Andrews, Beltran will test his elbow Monday by swinging a bat. If he fails the test, surgery might be the next option.

SS Derek Jeter was honored by the Cubs prior to Tuesday’s game for his 20 major league seasons with presentation of a No. 2 -- his uniform number -- from Wrigley Field’s manual scoreboard. The Cubs were the latest team to salute Jeter as part of an impromptu farewell tour as Jeter plays in his last season. “I never expected anyone to do anything. It’s much appreciated,” he said. “It feels good when people appreciate how you played.” Fans gave Jeter a loud ovation after the presentation and a standing ovation in his first at-bat. Jeter went 2-for-4 on the night.

LHP CC Sabathia won’t be back with the Yankees anytime soon, suffering from reported cartilage breakdown in his right knee. “We weren’t sure how long it was going to take,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said prior to Tuesday’s game. “He saw Dr. Andrews yesterday and Dr. Andrews said it was probably six weeks. We’d be shocked if we got him back in 15 days, there’s no way.” Sabathia may soon start doing some “light stuff” Girardi said. “But you’ve got to give him six weeks to try to rehab it.” Sabathia was 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA in eight appearances.

RF Alfonso Soriano celebrated a homecoming of sorts on Tuesday, making his first visit to Wrigley Field since he was acquired by the Yankees last July from the Cubs for cash considerations. “It’s always good (coming) to Chicago,” said Soriano, currently batting .248 with six home runs and 17 RBIs. “Good fans and I enjoyed myself playing here.” Soriano played 5 1/2 seasons with the Cubs and spent parts of five years with the Yankees in the early 2000s. He received a big cheer from Cubs fans during pre-game introductions.