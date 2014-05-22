RHP David Phelps (1-0, 3.33) is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season and 27th of his career on Thursday against the White Sox. He earned his first win of the season last week in a 7-1 Yankees victory over Pittsburgh, working five innings and allowing no runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three. It was the third scoreless start of his career and first since June 4, 2013 vs. Cleveland. Phelps will make only his second career start against the White Sox and first as a starter. He made a relief appearance on June 29, 2012, throwing 3 1/3 innings in a 14-7 loss at Yankee Stadium.

RHP Preston Claiborne, the seventh Yankees pitcher of the afternoon, Claiborne also worked 1 2/3 innings for his win and improved to 2-0 while allowing one hit and striking out one. He also helped set up two 13th-inning runs with a fielder’s choice bunt that advanced both. “Everyone contributed today,” Claiborne said. “That was a grind, especially coming off a long game last night in the rain, but everyone did their job today, and everybody stepped up, defense especially.”

OF Carlos Beltran, currently on the 15-day disabled list with a bone spur in his right elbow, will reportedly take some test swings on Monday to gauge progress in his recovery. If pain persists surgery may be required and he could then be out until late July. “We’ll kind of keep our fingers cross for Monday and how that goes and go from there,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “They told us if there was surgery, it would be eight-to-10 weeks. I‘m assuming it’s from the time he has surgery.”

SS Derek Jeter was back in the Yankees lineup on Wednesday afternoon after going 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s season opener. Jeter still needs one run scored to hit 1,888 and tie Lou Gehrig for both second place on the Yankees’ all-time list and 10th on the major’s all-time runs scored list. He also needs one stolen base to reach 350 for his career. Jeter was 1-for-7 on Wednesday and received a nice hand at every at-bat, including a standing ovation in the eighth inning when fans figured it would be his final appearance with the Cubs ahead 2-0. Jeter ended up going to the plate three more times in extra innings.

RHP Shawn Kelley (1-2, 3.52 ERA) has his return from the disabled list now on hold, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. After playing catch at Yankee Stadium on Monday, the second-year reliever’s back stiffened up. Kelley, who last appeared on May 6 against the Angels in Anaheim, had been scheduled for a minor league rehab assignment this weekend but that’s been delayed. “The rehab is on hold,” Girardi said.