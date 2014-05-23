RHP David Phelps had a strong outing Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, but LHP Chris Sale was even better in the Yankee’s 3-2 loss. Phelps had one tough inning, when he allowed three hits and two runs with two outs in the second, but otherwise pitched great. He struck out eight in seven innings and only walked one, throwing 69 of 104 pitches for strikes. “It’s annoying,” Phelps said of allowing the second-inning rally. “You’ve got to do a better job of getting guys out with two outs. That’s unacceptable by me. I‘m happy the way I threw the ball the rest of the game. It’s just a tough loss to take.”

RHP Dellin Betances continues to earn the trust of New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi. Betances is on pace to strike out 146 batters in just less than 100 innings as a reliever and is currently leading the major leagues. Girardi said Betances ability to draw swings and misses is a big help out of the bullpen. “That’s why I go to him, because I do have confidence in what he’s doing,” Girardi said. “He’s a guy who has an ability to really strike people out and sometimes there are points in the game where that’s exactly what you need. That’s why I go to him.”

1B Mark Teixeira went 1-for-4 and drove in the New York Yankees’ lone runs in a 3-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, one of just three hits in the game for New York. The RBIs pushed Teixeira’s total in that category to 19 through the previous 19 games, which dates back to May 2. Otherwise, it was a forgettable evening for Texeira and the rest of the Yankees’ offense, which was dominated for six innings by White Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda (3-3, 4.61) is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season Friday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Chicago White Sox. Kuroda ended a five-start winless skid in his previous outing May 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, picking up a win in a 4-3 Yankees victory. Kuroda allowed two home runs in that start, but struck out seven and walked just two. Away from Yankee Stadium, however, Kuroda hasn’t won in 10 straight starts, with an 0-7 record in those games. Kuroda last won on the road July 25, 2013 at the Texas Rangers.

RHP Michael Pineda will throw against live hitters Saturday during his rehab stint in Tampa. Pineda is out with a right shoulder injury and went on the 15-day DL on May 6. He got hurt while throwing a simulated start during a 10-game suspension for using pine tar on his fingers. The Yankees hope he’s back in the starting rotation by June.