LHP Vidal Nuno (1-1, 5.82 ERA) will make his seventh start and 10th appearance Saturday. It is his first game against the White Sox. He last started on May 18 against the Pirates, earning a no-decision in New York’s 5-3 loss. New York is 4-0 in Nuno’s four career starts on the road.

SS Derek Jeter received a standing ovation from appreciative White Sox fans during his first at-bat Friday and promptly singled down the right-field line. He later scored on catcher Brian McCann’s three-run homer. It was the 1,889th run of his career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the Yankees’ list and 10th in major league history. Jeter also tied Luis Aparicio for second-most starts among major league shortstops (2,583 games). Omar Vizquel holds the record of 2,709.

C Brian McCann gave the Yankees an instant lead on Friday when he slammed Hector Noesi’s first pitch to the right-field bullpen with two out in the first inning, scoring SS Derek Jeter and DH Mark Teixeira for a 3-0 lead. It was McCann’s seventh homer of the season and third of the month and he moved into third on the team with 21 RBIs. McCann is second in homers behind Teixeira (nine).

RHP David Robertson gave up a walk-off home run to 1B Adam Dunn as the White Sox rallied to a 6-5 victory on Friday. Robertson was ahead 0-2 when Dunn struck. “It’s a tough game, but our bullpen has been great all year,” SS Derek Jeter said. “David has been perfect. Those things happen.” It was the first loss for Robertson (0-1) and first blown save of the season as he allowed two runs on two hits in one-third inning. Coming into Friday he had allowed just two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings over 11 appearances.