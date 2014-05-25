C John Ryan Murphy started behind the plate instead of C Brian McCann on Saturday in a 4-3 comeback win in 10 innings against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Despite playing in only 15 games, Murphy is hitting .378 in 37 at bats after going 1-for-3 Saturday.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale at the Chicago White Sox in his first outing since having a remarkable streak end. Before taking the loss in 6-1 defeat against the Chicago Cubs on May 20 at Wrigley Field, Tanaka had not had a loss in his previous 42 regular-season starts between Japan and the major leagues.

2B Brian Roberts fouled a ball off his knee Friday and didn’t play on Saturday in a 4-3 win in 10 innings against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. It appears, however, the Yankees dodged another trip to the disabled list. Roberts was available to play in an emergency situation and is expected to rejoin the starting lineup for the series finale on Sunday.

C Brian McCann is playing through a minor issue with his foot, which he fouled a ball off of about a week ago, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. McCann, who drove in the game-tying run with a pinch single in the ninth inning of a 4-3 win Saturday at the Chicago White Sox, has been taping his foot up after games.

RHP David Robertson doesn’t have to worry about Yankees manager Joe Girardi’s confidence in him as the closer, after allowing a walk-off two-run home run to Chicago White Sox 1B/DH Adam Dunn on Friday for his first blown save in 10 opportunities. Robertson, who is replacing retired legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, got only one out in the inning.