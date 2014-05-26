LHP Vidal Nuno nearly had his outing Saturday spiral out of control in the first two innings, but settled down and threw a quality start. He allowed three runs, all in the first inning, worked out of a jam in the second and got stronger as the game progressed. He allowed more than one run in a road start for the first time this season, but finished with five strikeouts and only one walk. “He left a couple balls up,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “The curveball (Mark Eaton) hit was up (in the first), broke his bat. (He) left the ball up to (Dayan Viciedo in the first), then he seemed to get down in the zone and in the corners and gave us a great performance.”

RHP Masahiro Tanaka bounced back Sunday against the White Sox from taking his first loss in 42 combined starts between Japan and the major leagues May 20 against the Cubs. Tanaka pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one run, while striking out six to pick up his seventh win of the season. Afterward, he said there were some mechanical adjustments made between starts to help him get back on track. “I wanted the ball to go down and that’s why I made some tweaks to my pitch form, or my mechanics,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “Maybe angry is not the proper word, but I was disappointed (after the loss). It’s hard to say. Obviously with the loss against the Cubs, I really did want to go out there and get us a win. That’s pretty much all I can say.” Tanaka’s cool approach didn’t surprise Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “It’s just the adjustments he’s made in games and the adjustments he’s made to the five-man rotation culture,” Girardi said. “Everything he’s done so far to this point would make you believe that he doesn’t make too much of one game. There have been games he hasn’t been happy with and he’s pitched pretty well. He has high expectations.”

RHP Chase Whitley (0-0, 1.00) is scheduled to make his third start of the season Monday at the St. Louis Cardinals, after taking a no-decision May 21 in the Yankees’ 4-2 win at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Between Triple-A and New York, Whitley has only allowed one run in his last six starts. He owns a combined 3-0 record (0.34 ERA) and opponents hit just .174 against him in those outings. All three of Whitley’s first major league starts will be road games.

SS Derek Jeter started at shortstop Sunday in the series finale at the Chicago White Sox and went 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the Yankees’ 7-1 win. The fact he played surprised some reporters, who expected him to get a day off. It was Jeter’s 40th start of the season in the field. He’s also started once as the Yankees’ designated hitter. Rather than looking tired, Jeter looked like his younger days. He collected four hits for the first time in two seasons and tripled for the first time since 2011. “I gave him the DH day, so just (we‘ll) play it by ear the rest of the trip,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I never put a limit on him. People wanted me to put a limit on him, but all I said was that I was going to watch how he’s doing. That’s what’s going to tell me when he needs a day, rather than, ‘He’s going to get every 22nd day off.’ I think you’ve just got to watch.” Jeter is hitting .351 in his previous 37 at-bats.

C Francisco Cervelli took another step in his recovery from a Grade 2 right hamstring strain on May 24 by running the bases. Cervelli is on the 60-day disabled list, retroactive to April 14. Manager Joe Girardi said the news is positive and hopes Cervelli is able to come off the DL when he’s eligible. “He’s doing really well,” Girardi said. “He was running bases (Saturday), not at full speed but running bases, which is a good sign. So, I would think that he would be ready by that time, you would think.”

RHP Michael Pineda threw a bullpen session May 24 in Tampa, Fla., and will pitch in an extended spring training game there Tuesday during his recovery from a right shoulder muscle strain. Pineda has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 6, missing three starts. “He threw 28 pitches (Saturday),” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s going to throw two innings in an extended spring game on Tuesday. They might do another extended spring start, just because you can control it more. It’s depending on what they want to do. I don’t know how many (pitches) he’ll throw. I think he’s scheduled to go two innings and you figure he could go up to 35 (pitches) and you just continue to add from there.”

RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) is scheduled to play catch Monday for the first time since May 19, when his back stiffened up again. Kelley, who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, will need a couple of bullpens before returning to the active roster and might pitch an inning or two in the minors during an injury rehab stint, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. Had Kelley not taken a step back after playing catch, Girardi thinks Kelley might’ve been ready to rejoin the bullpen this weekend. Now, the timetable is likely two weeks at the soonest.