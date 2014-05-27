RHP David Phelps will face St. Louis for the first time in his career Tuesday night. Phelps pitched well but ate a 3-2 loss Thursday evening at the Chicago White Sox, allowing six hits and two runs over seven innings with a walk and eight strikeouts. He’s proven to be somewhat of a night owl this year, allowing the opposition to hit just .205 with a 2.21 ERA under the lights compared with a 4.61 ERA and .302 batting average in day games.

RHP Chase Whitley got a no-decision Monday, leaving the game with a 3-1 lead but with the bases loaded. Reliever Preston Claiborne allowed two runners to score, denying Whitley his first major-league win. Whitley allowed eight hits and three runs in five-plus innings, walking none and fanning two. He threw 90 pitches in the longest outing of his brief major-league tenure.

RF Carlos Beltran (elbow) swung a fungo bat during his rehab in New York Monday, a small step forward. Beltran has been on the disabled list since May 15 and is hoping to avoid surgery to remove bone spurs. If that procedure is required, the veteran would have to miss as many as three months.

SS Derek Jeter’s first-inning single gave him hits in 42 major-league venues, counting the Tokyo Dome, where the Yankees played Tampa Bay to open the 2004 season. Jeter has 360 interleague hits, the most in history. He finished 1-for-5 and committed a throwing error in the 12th, his first miscue since May 1, that gave the Cardinals their last run.

1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist) was scratched from Monday’s lineup after reporting stiffness. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira felt stiffness in the wrist during a 13-inning win Wednesday at the Chicago Cubs, but is hopeful that Teixeira can play Tuesday night. Teixeira leads the team in homers with nine and is tied for the team lead in RBIs (25) despite this ailment and a right hamstring that cost him two weeks last month.