RHP David Phelps didn’t have great stuff, but wasn’t helped by shoddy infield defense in the Cardinals’ four-run third inning. Consecutive errors by 1B Kelly Johnson and 2B Brian Roberts led to two unearned runs and forced Phelps to obtain what amounted to five outs. Phelps gutted out six innings and 109 pitches, allowing eight hits and five runs, three earned. However, he helped saved a taxed bullpen for the series finale Wednesday night.

3B Yangervis Solarte might need a day off or to make some adjustments. He went 0-for-4 for the second consecutive game, making his outs on just nine pitches, and he fell to 6-for-31 (.194) on the road trip. Solarte has been a huge surprise for New York so far, tying 1B Mark Teixeira for the team lead in RBIs. However, his average is down to .285, and he hasn’t hit anything hard in the St. Louis series.

OF Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) took 15 swings from each side of the plate Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, and manager Joe Girardi said in St. Louis that he received positive reports about Beltran. The veteran outfielder hopes to avoid elbow surgery that would sideline him for at least two months.

RF Alfonso Soriano picked up a start because of his stellar numbers against the Cardinals’ Lance Lynn. He was 8-of-22 against the right-hander with a homer and two doubles prior to Tuesday night, but he went 0-for-4, although his second at-bat was a screaming liner at LF Matt Holliday.

1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist stiffness) sat out a second consecutive game, and it is not known when he will return to the starting lineup. Teixeira is in a 5-for-29 (.172) slump, but he still leads the team with nine homers and is tied for the team lead with 25 RBIs and with 20 walks.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda has pitched well in five career starts against St. Louis, his opponent in Wednesday night’s series finale. Kuroda is 1-2 with a 3.19 ERA in his career against the Cardinals, although Matt Holliday gives him trouble, going 11-for-26 with a homer. Kuroda hasn’t won in 11 road starts, getting a no-decision Friday night in the Yankees’ 6-5 loss to the White Sox in Chicago.

RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) threw two innings Tuesday in an extended spring training game. He will throw a simulated game Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The timetable for his return remains unclear.