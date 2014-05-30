RF Carlos Beltran (right elbow) took 25 swings from each side of plate Thursday. He’s set to take swings again Friday. He hopes to avoid surgery to remove bone chips that would sideline him up to three months.

1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist) was again left out of the starting lineup Wednesday night and it’s not known if he’ll be able to play Friday night against Minnesota. A specialist confirmed inflammation diagnosis Thursday.

RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday.