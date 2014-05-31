LHP Vidal Nuno allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings but three of those hits were home runs. That equaled his total allowed over his previous five starts and snapped a 14-game streak in which a Yankee starting pitcher had allowed three earned runs or less.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka makes his 11th start and first at home since May 3 against Tampa Bay. The Yankees have won eight of his starts, including the last three in New York. Tanaka last pitched Sunday against the Chicago White Sox when he allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-1 win. Tanaka has allowed three earned runs or fewer while going at least six innings in his 10 starts and that is the longest active streak in baseball. It also is the longest by a Yankee at the start of his tenure since knuckleballer Phil Niekro had 10 straight starts like that in 1984.

OF Carlos Beltran was upbeat after another round of batting practice went well. Beltran’s optimism about returning from a hyperextended right elbow comes 10 days after a visit to Dr. James Andrews did not send him to surgery. Beltran will take batting practice again Saturday and will likely get some at-bats in minor league rehab games.

1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing three games with right wrist inflammation. He had three walks raising his on-base percentage from .365 to .375 but more importantly did not feel any pain.

RHP Shawn Kelley (back) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session before Friday’s game with Minnesota and reported no pain after doing so for the first time since landing on the DL with a back injury three weeks ago. Kelley will throw another bullpen session and then could appear in minor league rehab games.