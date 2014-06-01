3B Yangervis Solarte nearly had his first career four-hit game, but he popped out to third in his fourth at-bat Saturday against the Twins. Solarte finished with his fourth career three-hit game. Before making an out, he had five straight hits after n 0-for-16 stretch.

RHP Chase Whitley makes his fourth career start and first at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon against the Twins. Whitley also will be making his first appearance against an American League opponent after facing the Mets, Cubs and Cardinals. In his last start, Whitley did not get a decision after allowing three runs and eight hits in five innings.

OF Carlos Beltran took more batting practice Saturday and did not have any pain in his hyperextended right elbow. The Yankees will make a decision soon on his next step in recovering from the injury that has sidelined him since May 13.

1B Mark Teixeira had the one-year anniversary of his 2013 debut from a wrist injury on Saturday, but it did not turn out very pleasant. Teixeira had two at-bats and started a double play but had to come out after the top of the sixth inning because of soreness in his right wrist. Afterward, Teixeira had his first cortisone shot of the year and the Yankees said he would miss at least the next two games before the next step is determined.

RHP Michael Pineda was hoping to make his return from upper back inflammation at some point in the next few weeks. After Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Twins, the Yankees said he suffered a setback. Pineda pitched well during an extended spring training game Tuesday and was slated to throw again in that situation on Sunday, but an MRI showed that the inflammation has not gone away.

RHP Shawn Kelley (back) played catch before Saturday’s game against the Twins and is slated to throw a bullpen session before Sunday’s game. If that goes well, he could begin a minor league rehab stint at some point next week.