RHP David Phelps will make his sixth start Monday when the Yankees face the Seattle Mariners in a makeup game of an April 30 rainout. Since allowing four earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in his first two appearances, Phelps has allowed 11 earned runs in his last 36 2/3 innings, spanning 12 outings. Phelps last pitched in Wednesday’s 6-0 loss at St. Louis and he allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits in six innings.

RHP Dellin Betances continued his remarkable run of strikeouts by getting five more in two innings Sunday. Betances recorded his 19th multi-strikeout game and 11th game with at least three strikeouts. Over his last nine appearances, Betances has 25 strikeouts for a strikeout ratio of 22.5 per nine innings.

OF/DH Carlos Beltran will begin a rehab assignment Monday at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Florida. Beltran has been sidelined since May 13 with a hyperextended right elbow that did not require surgery following a visit to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

SS Derek Jeter went 1-for-4 and is batting .316 over his last 14 games since May 17. He also is hitting .393 (11-for-28) in his last eight home games.

RHP David Robertson will be eager to return to the mound for his next save opportunity after his ERA went from 2.08 to 4.50 following his second blown save in 14 opportunities. Robertson allowed five runs and two hits while throwing 27 pitches to seven hitters.