June 4, 2014 / 4:22 AM / 3 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Yangervis Solarte went into this homestand hitless in 14 at-bats and did not get a hit in his first two at-bats Friday. Solarte, however, went 2-for-4 in Monday’s 10-2 loss and is batting .467 (7-for-15) in the four games on the homestand so far.

DH Carlos Beltran may return to the lineup this weekend in Kansas City. Beltran has not played since May 12 due to a hyperextended right elbow and his return is contingent on feeling good in extended spring training games. Beltran will play two more games in extended spring training after going 0-for-3 Monday in Clearwater, Fla.

LHP CC Sabathia is approaching the one-month mark since a right knee injury landed him on the DL. He is not expected to return until mid-July and said that his activities so far have been throwing from a chair and pitching batting practice to his son. Sabathia is expected to play catch later this week.

RHP Shawn Kelley (back) is expected to throw a simulated game Wednesday. Kelley has played catch and had a bullpen session so far and if his simulated game goes well, he could start a rehab assignment.

