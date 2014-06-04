INF Scott Sizemore rejoined the Yankees and played third base. Sizemore went 4-for-13 in five games during his previous stint with the Yankees. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was batting .265 overall, but .330 against left-handed pitching.

OF Zoilo Almonte was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Scott Sizemore. Playing time was rare for Almonte, who was called up May 15 and had three hits in 19 at-bats.

DH Carlos Beltran continued his rehab from a hyperextended right elbow, taking four at-bats against left-handed pitching in an extended spring training game. He went 2-for-4, and so far the reports the Yankees are getting are positive. Barring any complications, Beltran likely will be activated from the disabled list Friday in Kansas City.

1B Mark Teixeira received a cortisone shot in his right wrist following Saturday’s game, then sat out the next two games. The injection seemed to have a positive effect, as Teixeira hit a solo home run and an RBI single in his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing five of the previous seven games.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was claimed off waivers from the Angels to give the Yankees a second left-handed pitcher along with Matt Thornton, who has a 4.09 ERA in 25 appearances. LeBlanc allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings in his only relief appearance for the Angels. With Triple-A Salt Lake, he was 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 14 walks in 53 2/3 innings.

RHP Alfredo Aceves could be off the roster once LHP Wade LeBlanc officially joins the Yankees. Aceves has been with the Yankees since May 3, and after allowing four runs and five hits in Monday’s 10-2 loss to Seattle, he has a 6.52 ERA.

RHP Michael Pineda was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday to clear a spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster for LHP Wade LeBlanc. Pineda has been out since May 6 due to a right teres major muscle strain.