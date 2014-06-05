RHP Preston Claiborne was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. He made 15 appearances for the Yankees after getting promoted April 27 and was 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA while allowing opponents to post a .269 batting average.

RHP Jose Ramirez was promoted from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre and joined the Yankees for the second time this season. The other time was when he was the 26th man in their doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 18. Ramirez is 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in seven appearances for Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Manager Joe Girardi said Ramirez is capable of throwing multiple innings, has an outstanding changeup and a slider that has improved.

OF/DH Carlos Beltran went 1-for-5 in his final extended spring training game and is expected to return to New York’s lineup Thursday. When he does return, Beltran will be used exclusively as a designated hitter to avoid any further right elbow damage. Beltran has not played since May 12 and is batting .234 with five home runs and 15 RBIs as well as a .286 on-base percentage and .716 OPS.

LHP CC Sabathia felt encouraged Wednesday afternoon after making 25 throws without incident while playing catch. He said there was no pain on his inflamed right knee and that he is hopeful about making a return from the disabled list sometime shortly before the All-Star break.

LHP Wade LeBlanc found out Tuesday that the Yankees claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, and he spent all day packing. He took a flight from Salt Lake City, encountered traffic upon landing and found his way to Yankee Stadium about three hours before first pitch. LeBlanc is expected to be used in long relief after going 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA, 43 strikeouts and 14 walks in 53 2/3 innings for Salt Lake City.

RHP Alfredo Aceves saw his second stint with the Yankees end after 10 appearances when he was designated for assignment. Since joining the Yankees on May 3, Aceves recorded a 6.52 ERA. On Monday, he allowed four runs in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Shawn Kelley threw a simulated game Wednesday and his back did not feel any pain. Kelley has been on the DL since May 13 (retroactive to May 7) with a strained lumbar spine and is expected to pitch in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton on Saturday. If that goes well, he could rejoin the Yankees sometime next week.