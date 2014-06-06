INF Scott Sizemore was designated for assignment two days after rejoining the Yankees. He will likely head to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre since he is on optional assignment waivers, which allows him to return to the minors without the Yankees losing him.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka made it through six innings and allowed one run and five hits in a challenging 104-pitch outing. He is 5-0 with a 1.26 ERA in day games this season and has allowed three runs or less in six innings in each of his 12 starts. That makes him the first pitcher to open his major league career with that long a streak since Steve Rogers had 16 in a row in 1973 for the Montreal Expos.

RHP Chase Whitley continues his quest for his first career victory Friday night when he makes his sixth career start Friday in Kansas City. Whitley has not been stretched out yet to the point where he can last beyond the fifth inning but he has allowed five runs and 21 hits in 19 innings so far. Whitley has gone five innings in his last two starts, including Sunday against Minnesota, when he allowed one run and five hits in five innings. In his last eight starts combined with Triple-A and the major leagues, Whitley is 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA.

DH Carlos Beltran was activated from the disabled list after missing 21 games with an injured right elbow. He did not feel any discomfort as he was 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.

OF/DH Alfonso Soriano started a game batting eighth for the first time since Aug. 5, 2003 during his first stint with the Yankees. He ended an 0-for-16 slump with an RBI single in the second inning and added a double in the seventh as his average went from .226 to .233.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the first inning and a single in the eighth. During his 13th career double-digit hitting streak, Ellsbury is batting .410 (16-for-39) with a home run and eight RBIs.

C/1B Francisco Cervelli went 0-for-3 Thursday in his first rehab game for Class A Tampa. Cervelli has been out since mid-April due to a right hamstring strain.