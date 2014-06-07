RHP Dellin Betances struck out two in the eighth to up his strikeout total to 61 in 36 innings. He ranks second on the team in strikeouts. In his past 76 outs, 45 have been strikeouts.

RHP Chase Whitley earned his first big league victory in his fifth career start. He pitched a career-high seven innings and limited the Royals to five hits and two runs. He began the season in the International League before making his major league debut on May 15 against the Mets.out (Jeter) in the lineup, we changed it up a little bit, just something we’re looking at.”

SS Derek Jeter was not in the lineup and did not play in the 4-2 victory over the Royals. Yankees manager said Jeter had played in seven straight games and it was time for Jeter, who turns 40 this month, to take a rest.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury, who was at the top of the batting order, singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, equaling the longest by a Yankee this season. He is hitting .388 (17-for-44) with eight RBIs and six runs scored in the streak. “I think at some point during this trip, I think I’ll give Gardy (Brett Gardner) a day off,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I’ll give Ells probably a day off, one day Gardy will lead off, one day Ells will lead off.”

LF Brett Gardner batted in the second slot for only the fifth time this season, while CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit first. “He’s been a leadoff hitter most of his career,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Ellsbury. “So we just put him back there. Without (Jeter) in the lineup, we changed it up a little bit, just something we’re looking at.”