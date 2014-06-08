RHP David Phelps saw his ERA balloon to 4.88 after giving up seven runs on 10 hits, including a home run, while walking two and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings against the Royals. He has lost four straight starts. “Frustrating is the PG-rated word for it,” Phelps said. “I was pitching decent going into later part of games, but it’s tough to win ballgames when you give up four runs in the sixth and seventh inning. It’s frustrating.”

OF/DH Carlos Beltran stroked a run-producing double in the sixth inning in his first hit in 10 at-bats since coming off the disabled list. “It’s like starting over for me,” Beltran said. “I feel a little better (at the plate). I go to the cage and work on my swing, try to get the rhythm, get the timing. The only way I‘m going to get it is by playing. One day, two days is not going to do it any difference. Basically you have to play every day and with playing time that will come. I cannot tell you (when). I wish I could know.” Manager Joe Girardi was glad to see Beltran rifle the double off the left-field wall. “It’s nice to see him get a big hit, get the first run across and setup that inning,” Girardi said. “That’s important because we need him to get going. He’s a big part of our offense.”

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest by a Yankee this season. Ellsbury is hitting .396 (19-for-48) during the streak, with two doubles, one home run, eight RBIs and six runs.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda starts Sunday on four days’ rest. On four days’ rest, Kuroda is 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA. He is 1-3 with a 4.83 ERA on starts when he is not working on four days’ rest. He is 2-0 with a 3.44 ERA in his past six starts. Since the beginning of the 2012 season, Kuroda is 13-3 with a 2.43 ERA in day starts.