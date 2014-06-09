LHP Vidal Nuno draws the starting assignment Monday in the series finale at Kansas City. The Yankees are 5-0 in Nuno’s five career road starts. Nuno is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in five career away starts, while he is 0-3 with a 5.55 ERA in seven home starts.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda worked at least seven innings for the first time since Aug. 12 against Los Angeles. He limited the Royals to two runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out three, but was charged with the loss. “I thought he threw an excellent game, which is back-to-back, which is important to us ‘cause we know how important he’s been to our rotation,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

C Francisco Cervelli has appeared in two rehab games with Class A Tampa. He is on the 60-day disabled list with a Grade 2 two right hamstring tear, but is eligible to be activated June 14. “I don’t think he’s that’s far away, but I haven’t seen him play,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I think the most he’s caught is five innings, so we’ve still got to build him up a little bit more. I don’t think he’s like a mile away.” Girardi said he not sure there is a scenario for the club to carry three catchers. “A lot of it depends on where we’re at when he’s eligible to come off and where we feel he’s at in what we do,” Girardi said. “There’s not a definite timetable on him yet.” Girardi said he told Cervelli to some ground balls at first base, while rehabbing. “You never know what kind of situation you’re going to get into in some of these games,” Girardi said.

RHP Shawn Kelley will make another minor league rehab appearance Monday. He threw 19 pitches Saturday for Double-A Trenton in his first outing since going on the disabled list May 7 with a strained lumbar spine. “He came out good,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “One outing to me is not a lot when you’ve been off a month. We just felt for him it would be better to make sure he bounces back OK, that Monday he’s OK and able to throw.”