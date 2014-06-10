LHP Vidal Nuno, who went to Baker University near Kansas City, will start Tuesday in Seattle, looking for his first victory since May 7 when he beat the Angels. He failed to make it through five innings in his previous start. While he yielded just two runs, he gave up six hits, including a home run, walked one and struck out five while throwing 92 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. The Yankees are 5-0 in his five career road starts.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury was not in the Yankees lineup Monday before the game was rained out. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury tweaked his hip while rounding first on a third-inning double Sunday. Ellsbury, who has a club-best 13-game hitting streak, said the hip should not be a concern. “The plan was to come in at some point in the game (Monday),” Ellsbury said. “I was available. I plan on being in there tomorrow.”

C Francisco Cervelli moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, and he went a combined 1-for-7 Sunday and Monday. He is on the 60-day disabled list with a Grade 2 two right hamstring tear, but is eligible to be activated June 14. “I don’t think he’s that far away, but I haven’t seen him play,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Shawn Kelley moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, and he pitched a scoreless inning. He threw 19 pitches Saturday for Double-A Trenton in his first outing since going on the disabled list May 7 with a strained lumbar spine.