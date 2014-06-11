LHP Vadal Nuno turned in his best start in more than a month on Tuesday night, but he got a no-decision for his efforts. Nuno allowed just one run off four hits in 5 2/3 innings of work, and he left the game with a 2-1 lead in the sixth. But reliever Dellin Betances gave up the tying run in the seventh to take Nuno out of the decision. Nuno still hasn’t had a win since May 7, which marked his only victory of the season.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka missed out on his chance to face former Tohoku Rakuten teammate Hisashi Iwakuma, thanks to the Yankees’ Monday rainout, but he’ll get a shot at the Mariners for the first time when the teams play Wednesday at Safeco Field. Seattle will be the 12th different team Tanaka has faced this season; interestingly, the only squad he has faced twice is the Chicago Cubs of the NL. Tanaka has not had a no-decision since April, having gone 6-1 in his past seven starts.

DH Carlos Beltran (elbow) appears to be getting closer to healthy. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Mariners but said afterward that he’s still not 100 percent. “It’s there,” he said of the elbow injury that kept him out for most of May. “I still feel a little pain, but it’s something I have to deal with.”

SS Derek Jeter got a nice ovation before his first at-bat, then delivered the goods with a one-out single in the first inning. He scored twice in the game, including the game-winning run in the eighth, as the Yankees beat Seattle 3-2. “He played a good game,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I wish I could say that he didn‘t, but he played a good game.”

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 14 games while driving in the game-winning run with an eighth-inning single Tuesday night. Ellsbury, who was battling a sore hip going into the game, was 0-for-3 before driving in SS Derek Jeter from second base with a one-out single in the eighth. “I want to be in there, obviously,” Ellsbury said of the hip injury. “I was just happy I could be in on today’s win.”

LF Brett Gardner went 1-for-4 Tuesday, but his best swings may have come during an eighth-inning at-bat that ended with a harmless flyout. Gardner drilled the second pitch he saw from Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma down the right-field line, and the towering fly ball looked like a sure home run before drifting just to the right of the foul pole. Three pitches later, with a 3-1 count, Gardner hit another long fly ball, only to see Mariners CF James Jones catch it against the wall.