RHP Masahiro Tanaka became the second pitcher in baseball to record 10 wins this season when he beat Seattle 4-2 on Wednesday night. Tanaka had a shutout going with one out in the ninth inning before former Yankees 2B Robinson Cano took him deep for a two-run homer. “Obviously, I wasn’t happy about that home run,” the 25-year-old rookie said through an interpreter. “But in the end I‘m pretty satisfied that I was able to go a full nine innings tonight.” Tanaka allowed six hits and two runs while finishing off his second complete game of the season.

RHP Chase Whitley has yet to lose a game at the major league level, but he can’t count run support among his assets this season. Over his five starts, the Yankees scored just 17 total runs -- a big reason why Whitley’s record is only 1-0. He endured four consecutive no-decisions, including three games that the Yankees won, before earning his first major league victory last Friday. The rookie is scheduled to make his sixth start Thursday at Seattle.

DH Carlos Beltran threw Wednesday for the first time since injuring his elbow early last month. There is no timetable for when Beltran might be able to return to the field, but he took a step in the right direction. He went 0-for-4 Wednesday in the Yankees’ win over the Mariners.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a second-inning single. Ellsbury went 2-for-4, and he is hitting .383 (23-for-60) during the streak.

LHP David Huff, who went 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA with the Yankees last season, was re-acquired Wednesday from San Francisco in a cash deal. Huff wasn’t having nearly as much success with the Giants, as he was 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA in 16 appearances this season, but the Yankees were comfortable enough with him that they brought him back. He split last season between the Cleveland Indians and the Yankees, going 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 11 games (two starts) for New York.

LHP David Huff was dealt to the New York Yankees on Wednesday in a straight cash deal. The long reliever was purchased by the Giants from the Yankees in January and made 16 appearances (1-0, 6.30 ERA) out of the San Francisco bullpen before being designated for assignment last week. Fearing he would be claimed off waivers, the Giants worked out a deal with the Yankees and at least got some of their money back.

LHP Wade LeBlanc had a short stay with the Yankees, lasting only one appearance before he was designated for assignment. LeBlanc, 29, was claimed off waivers from the Angels last week, and he allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk in his only inning with New York. He also pitched once for the Angels in 2014, giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

RHP Shawn Kelley, who was out since May 7 with a strained back, was activated off the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game. He had a 1-2 record and 3.52 ERA in 16 appearances before landing on the DL. Kelley made two minor league rehab appearances over the past week, pitching a combined 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Matt Daley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, clearing the way for RHP Shawn Kelley to be activated from the 15-day disabled list. Daley had a 4.85 ERA while allowing three home runs in 13 innings over 12 appearances with the Yankees this season.