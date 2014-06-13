RHP David Phelps is off to a rough start this month. His first two starts of June resulted in a losses after Phelps gave up 16 hits and 13 earned runs. He has lost four consecutive starts, dating back to May 22, as he prepares for his first-ever start against the A‘s. Phelps is scheduled to start Friday’s game at Oakland.

RHP Chase Whitley allowed his first home run of the season, at any level, when Seattle’s Logan Morrison took him deep for a solo shot in the second inning Thursday. Whitley had yet to allow a homer in 54 innings over his time at Triple-A and with the Yankees this season; the rookie logged 27 2/3 innings with New York before giving up Morrison’s homer. Whitley earned his second win of the season after allowing just two runs on five hits in 7 2/3 innings.

SS Derek Jeter singled in his first at-bat of all three games of the Seattle series. He went 3-for-4 Thursday and finished the series 7-for-12 with four runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Jeter received a standing ovation before his final at-bat, then was showered with applause as he jogged off the field following a groundout to short.

OF Alfonso Soriano was in the lineup for the first time in four games Thursday night. He went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and three strikeouts.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 16 games in impressive fashion Monday when he homered on his first at-bat. Ellsbury drilled a 2-1 pitch from Seattle LHP Roenis Elias over the fence in right-center field to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. However, Ellsbury had to come out of the game after 6 1/2 innings because of soreness in his right hip. He came into the series with a sore hip but played every inning until Thursday.

RHP Shawn Kelley, who came off the disabled list Wednesday, made his first appearance Thursday, when he retired the first batter he faced before giving up back-to-back doubles. All three batters Kelley faced hit the ball hard, with RF Ichiro Suzuki making a nice catch at the wall to rob Seattle’s Stefan Romero of extra bases. Kelley was charged with one run on two hits in one-third of an inning while seeing his first action since May 7.