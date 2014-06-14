RHP David Phelps allowed just two hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings and snapped his career-high four-game losing streak Friday night in a 7-0 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Phelps (2-4) struck out four and walked three in his first victory since May 17 against Pittsburgh. “I was attacking guys,” Phelps said. “The last couple starts I was trying to be a little too fine, trying to be perfect with my pitches because I was digging myself into a hole and knowing I had to keep it there. But tonight they did a great job scoring early for me, let me kind of settle in knowing I could be a little more aggressive in the zone.”

SS Derek Jeter stayed hot Friday night against Oakland, going 2-for-4 and scoring in a 7-0 victory. In New York’s 6-3 victory Thursday night at Seattle, Jeter had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Jeter has hit .417 with six runs, one double, two RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases over his past six games.

LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) is expected to throw a bullpen session soon, but manager Joe Girardi said he doesn’t expect him to be activated until after the All-Star break, July 14-17. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hoped to return to action shortly before the All-Star break.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 17 games -- the longest active streak in the majors -- with an RBI single in the first inning Friday night. His streak is the longest by a Yankee since SS Derek Jeter hit in 19 games Sept. 4-25, 2012. Ellsbury was in the starting lineup one night after aggravating his right hip in the fifth inning against Seattle when he hit the center-field fence then landed hard while making a catch to rob 2B Robinson Cano of extra bases. Ellsbury left Friday night’s game in the bottom of the seventh inning but said he felt healthy enough to start against the A‘s. He initially hurt his hip Sunday at Kansas City.

RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) has yet to resume throwing after being scratched June 1 from a simulated game, and manager Joe Girardi said he likely won’t be activated from the disabled list until August. “He hasn’t started playing catch yet,” Girardi said. “You’ve got to build him up.”