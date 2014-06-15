OF Carlos Beltran was out of the lineup Saturday night against Oakland for the first time since he was activated from the disabled list on June 5. Beltran missed 21 games with a bone spur in his right elbow. He has started all eight games at designated hitter and has gone 4-for-30. “He’s played every day since he’s been back, so I‘m just giving him a day,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I think he’ll continue to get better.” Beltran played catch again before the game, but there is no timetable yet for when he’ll play in the outfield. “It feels fine,” Beltran said of his elbow. “Sometimes I just feel a little bit tight, but I don’t feel the pain I felt when I first hurt my elbow. So every day it’s getting better.”

2B Brian Roberts (sore right knee) has fouled balls off the knee twice in recent games, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he might give Roberts another day off Sunday to “see if we can clear it up.” Roberts, who has started 53 games at second base, was available off the bench. “It’s just sore. It’s not crazy swollen,” Roberts said.

1B Mark Teixeira was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday night against the A’s with tightness in a muscle in his mid-back behind his left shoulder. Teixeira said he felt tightness when he woke up and his back went into spasms after he took batting practice. “Hopefully, it’s just a one-day thing,” Teixeira said. “These things happen every now and then. You get muscle spasms. Sometimes they’re worse than others. Today’s was pretty bad. It just really locked up on me after BP.”

INF Brendan Ryan was available to play off the bench Saturday night against Oakland, one day after being hit on his right elbow with a pitch in the ninth inning by RHP Jim Johnson while pinch hitting for SS Derek Jeter. “Just a little sore,” Ryan said before the game. “Just weird that it’s on the funny bone.” Ryan was hit by an offspeed pitch, but it hit a nerve. “The whole thing was like on fire from that nerve,” he said. “My fingers were all curled up. I couldn’t move my fingers. Eventually I could start moving things around again.” Ryan remained in the game and played shortstop in the bottom of the ninth inning.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 0-for-3 in a 5-1 loss Saturday night to Oakland, snapping his season-high 17 game hitting streak. His streak was the longest active streak in the major leagues and the longest by a Yankee since SS Derek Jeter’s 19-game streak Sept. 4-25, 2012.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda (4-5) allowed four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings and took the loss Saturday night in a game against Oakland. Kuroda allowed more than three earned runs on the road for the first time this season in seven starts. He fell to 1-9 in his past 14 road starts dating to July 31, 2013.