LHP Wade LeBlanc, who was designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and became a free agent. LeBlanc, 29, was claimed off waivers from the Angels in early June, and he allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk in one inning during his only appearance for New York. He also pitched once for the Angels in 2014, giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings.