C John Ryan Murphy was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Tuesday’s game. In two months with the Yankees, he batted .286 (18-for-63) with one home run and eight RBIs.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka picked up his major-league-leading 11th win by allowing one run and five hits in six innings. He also recorded his fifth double-digit-strikeout game, the most by a Yankee since RHP Mike Mussina had six in 2001.

RHP Chase Whitley makes his seventh start and will try to record his third straight victory Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Whitley picked up wins in Kansas City on June 6 and in Seattle on June 12 during the recent road trip. Against the Mariners, he allowed two earned runs and five hits in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. Whitley will be making his first start since turning 25 on Saturday and will try to make it five straight starts without a walk. He has not walked his last 114 hitters -- the longest active streak in the majors.

2B Brian Roberts returned to the lineup after missing two games with a bruised right knee. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and is hitting .236 this season.

LHP CC Sabathia threw a bullpen session Monday and had no issues with the knee, so he’ll throw another Wednesday. On Monday he focused on fastballs and changeups, and Wednesday he will include sliders.

LF Brett Gardner is hitting .333 (21-for-63) with four home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 15 home games. He hit a two-run home run Tuesday -- the third time Gardner has homered in consecutive starts. He also did that July 3-4, 2010, and April 26 and 28, 2011.

C Francisco Cervelli was activated from the disabled list before the game after missing 55 games with a right hamstring strain. Aside from seeing some time at catcher, he could also see action at first base. He took ground balls there during his rehab assignment.