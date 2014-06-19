RHP David Phelps will be coming off one of his best starts Thursday when he faces the Blue Jays. On Friday in Oakland, he held the Athletics to two hits in 6 2/3 innings during a 7-0 victory. Phelps has not allowed a home run in his last nine starts at home, equaling the longest active streak in the game. Phelps’ 48 1/3-inning streak is the third-longest at the new Yankee Stadium behind LHP CC Sabathia (56 1/3 innings) and RHP Ivan Nova (54 2/3 innings), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

RHP Chase Whitley allowed two earned runs and five hits in five innings and won his third straight start. He threw a career-high 95 pitches and issued his first walk since May 21 at Chicago, ending a stretch of 133 straight hitters. He and RHP Masahiro Tanaka are the only two pitchers in Yankee history to go undefeated through their first seven starts.

LHP CC Sabathia threw his second bullpen session before Wednesday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays and did not encounter any issues. Sabathia threw 25 pitches Monday but the Yankees did not know how many he threw Wednesday. His next bullpen session is scheduled for Saturday. The Yankees have not placed a timetable on the return of Sabathia, who has been on the DL since May with right knee inflammation.

C Brian McCann had his most productive game as a Yankee, with a two-run home run and a bases-clearing triple. He tied a career best by driving in five runs for the sixth time -- the first time since July 18, 2010 at Milwaukee. He also had his third career triple. His previous two occurred April 24, 2008, vs. Florida and June 6, 2009, vs. Milwaukee.

LF Brett Gardner went 4-for-5 Wednesday. It was his fifth career game with at least four hits and first since June 9, 2013, in Seattle. He is batting .368 (14-for-38) over his last nine games.