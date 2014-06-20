RHP David Phelps won his second straight outing by allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings. He threw a season-high 115 pitches and allowed a home run at home as a starter for the first time since Sept. 1, 2012, against Baltimore, a span of 50 1/3 innings in that role.

DH Carlos Beltran has been throwing in preparation for a return to the outfield but the Yankees are not sure when it will happen. Beltran returned two weeks ago from missing 21 games with a right elbow injury and had two RBIs. It was his fifth game with two RBIs but first since April 22 at Boston.

3B Kelly Johnson was unable to complete his third at-bat in the sixth inning Thursday when he left the game with bruised fingers on his left hand and is day-to-day. Since he left the game with a full count, the strikeout by pinch hitter Yangervis Solarte was credited to Johnson.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda will try to continue his recent run of decent outings when he faces the Orioles on Friday night. Kuroda is 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA over his last eight starts after starting this year 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA in his first six outings. Kuroda last pitched Saturday in Oakland and took the loss by allowing four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Kuroda is 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA in seven starts against the Orioles and 3-1 with a 1.67 ERA in five starts against Baltimore at home.