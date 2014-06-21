LHP Vidal Nuno will make his 12th start and, if he is pitching for his job, the Yankees have not publicly said. Nuno has not won since May 7, as he is 0-3 with a 6.43 ERA over his last seven starts. Nuno had his shortest outing Sunday in Oakland, when he allowed eight earned runs and eight hits in three innings of a 10-5 loss. Nuno has limited experience against Baltimore, as he made a pair of relief appearances against them last season and allowed eight runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

DH Carlos Beltran hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Yankees rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Orioles Friday. Beltran came into the game with eight hits in 43 at-bats since returning on June 5 from a 21-game absence due to a right elbow injury that is limiting him to being a designated hitter for now. He doubled in his first at-bat.

3B Kelly Johnson was held out of the lineup as a precaution with bruised fingers on his left hand from fouling off a pitch Thursday. Johnson is day-to-day and his current stretch of 11 hits in 30 at-bats has raised his batting average to .232.

2B Brian Roberts became the 600th player to reach 1,500 hits when the former Orioles had a one-out single to right field in the second inning. Roberts is 3-for-12 in four games since missing two games with a bruised right knee last weekend.

RHP Hiroki Kuroda retired the first eight hitters and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning Friday. Kuroda only had a one-run lead and he said he was being too conscious of the small margin for error when he allowed four hits in the sixth and gave up both runs. Kuroda allowed three earned runs or less for the sixth time in seven starts.

RHP Michael Pineda is close to resuming throwing but before he does so, the Yankees said they were awaiting the results of a precautionary MRI. Pineda made four starts in April before getting suspended for pine tar use and suffering a back injury.