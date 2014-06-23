LHP Vidal Nuno is expected to remain in the rotation even with a 5.88 ERA following Saturday’s loss to Baltimore. Once again, Joe Girardi was asked about RHP Adam Warren starting for Nuno, and the manager emphatically shook his head, said “No.” Nuno gave up five runs (four earned) in 6 1/3 innings Saturday.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka had a five-game winning streak snapped and allowed three runs for the fourth time when he allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings Sunday. Before Sunday, he allowed five earned runs in his previous 35 2/3 innings.

1B Mark Teixeira saw his 11-game hitting streak end, but that wasn’t the biggest news for him during Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the Orioles. Teixeira was hit in the left foot in the eighth inning and removed. He flung his helmet in frustration over a possible long-term injury, but X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

RHP Michael Pineda’s setback continued to be a topic Sunday morning, but the Yankees are downplaying the right shoulder inflammation that led to Pineda canceling a throwing session. The Yankees expect that he will be able to throw off a mound next weekend and that an MRI won’t be required. Pineda has not pitched since April 23 when he was ejected for using pine tar at Fenway Park. He has been on the disabled list since May 6 with a right shoulder muscle strain.